When: Monday, 9/6. I’ll be arriving at 5 PM but some other people might get there earlier, around 3.

Where: swung.shape.shows, aka Teardrop Park in Lower Manhattan

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

Also, me! I’ll be there on my meetups tour and hope to meet many of you.

The New York organizers have asked me to link their LW event page and their meetup group’s Google Group for organizing future events.

If you’re somewhere other than New York, check the spreadsheet to find the closest meetup to you.