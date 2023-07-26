Why: Some combination of bad planning and bad karma has once again brought me to New York City. I’m 95% sure of my travel plans but I might have to change something last minute - if that happens I’ll try to alert you, and hopefully you can still have a fun meetup without me.

When: Sunday, July 30, 3:00 PM.

Where: Pumphouse Park, Manhattan. We’ll probably hang out there an hour or two, then go get food in the nearby Brookfield Place food court. If it’s raining (not expected), we’ll meet in the food court to begin with.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

Thanks to the NYC organizers for advice and logistical support. I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.