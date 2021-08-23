[Meetup COVID alerts: I’ve been informed that someone at the Salt Lake City meetup may have had COVID. Please let me know if you have any other information about COVID at meetups and I will list it here.]

Thanks to everyone who responded to my request for ACX outdoor meetup organizers. Volunteers have arranged meetups in 170 cities around the world, including beautiful Lusk, Wyoming (population: 1,526). You can see the full list here, and I’ll also have it below in case you can’t access the spreadsheet for some reason.

I’ll be trying to attend ~15 of the 170 meetups. Since I focused on the US last time, I’m going to focus on Europe this year (plus a few US cities on the way). My very provisional itinerary (all dates in US month/day format) is:

Berkeley: Saturday 8/28, 1 PM

Boston: Sunday 9/5, 5 PM

New York: Monday 9/6, 5 PM

Washington DC: Saturday 9/11, 5 PM

Lisbon: Saturday 9/18, 5 PM

Madrid: Saturday 9/25, 11 AM

Zurich: Sunday 9/26, 5 PM

Vienna: Saturday 10/2, 1 PM

Prague: Sunday 10/3, 5 PM

Berlin: Saturday 10/9, 1 PM

Paris: Sunday 10/10, 5 PM

London: Saturday 10/16, 1 PM

Oxford: Sunday 10/17, 5 PM

Cambridge: Saturday 10/23, 1 PM

Edinburgh: Sunday 10/24, 5 PM

Again, this is very provisional; I don’t want to make confident predictions about how quickly I can travel through Europe. Also, if COVID or something else comes up, I might have to drop some cities from my list, in which case I’ll let you know and you can have a normal meetup at whatever time works for you.

Extra Info For Potential Attendees

1. If you’re reading this, you’re invited. Please don’t feel like you “won’t be welcome” just because you’re new to the blog, demographically different from the average reader, or hate ACX and everything it stands for. You’ll be fine!

2. Please re-check the spreadsheet the day of/before the meetup. Some organizers might have to reschedule, updates are more likely to make it on the spreadsheet than to make it here, and the spreadsheet will be the canonical version if anything differs.

3. You don’t have to RSVP or contact the organizer if you don’t want to (unless the event description says otherwise); the RSVP links are just there to give organizers a better sense of how many people might show up. I’ve also given email addresses for all organizers in case you have a question.

4. Last time I went traveling, some people gave me very nice gifts. I’m very grateful, but please don’t do that this time – I’ll be going a long way with no extra room in my suitcase.

Extra Info For Meetup Organizers:



1. If you’re the host, bring a sign that says “ACX MEETUP” and prop it up somewhere (or otherwise be identifiable).

2. Bring blank labels and pens for nametags.

3. Pass around a sign-up sheet where everyone gives their name and email address, so you can start a mailing list to make organizing future meetups easier.

4. If it’s the first meetup, people are probably just going to want to talk, and if you try to organize some kind of “fun” “event” it’ll probably just be annoying.

5. It’s easier to schedule a followup meetup while you’re having the first, compared to trying to do it later on by email.

6. In case people want to get to know each other better outside the meetup, you might want to mention reciprocity.io, the rationalist friend-finder/dating site.

7. To enable the RSVP system and send you email notifications for new RSVPs to your event, the LessWrong team created events and accounts for all the meetup organizers. You can claim your event and account by sending a message via the Intercom support chat in the bottom right corner of LessWrong, or by resetting your password with the email that you provided in the meetup organizer form.

If you have any questions about any of this, contact ACX Meetup Czar Mingyuan (meetupsmingyuan@gmail.com). And without further ado, here are the meetups you can attend (version below is less canonical than the spreadsheet, trust the latter if anything differs):

ONLINE

ONLINE

Contact: Joshua Fox, joshua[at]joshuafox[dot]com

Time: 5:30 PM GMT, Sunday, September 19

Location: See https://joshuafox.com/acx-online-meetups/

Notes: The time given is GMT. Meetups include a speaker and then mingling. The listed meetup is one that can serve as a Schelling point for newcomers, but all are welcome to come to any sessions. We would be glad to get other organizers onboard.

CANADA

CALGARY, AB (RSVP)

Contact: David Piepgrass, qwertie256[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Pearce Estate Park: parking on 17a St SE, one of the 10 picnic tables northeast of the parking area, unless full. Look for a red-shirt guy and "ACX".

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/readily.rosette.pools

EDMONTON, AB (RSVP)

Contact: JS, ta1hynp09[at]relay[dot]firefox[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Friday, September 3

Location: Hawrelak Park - 9330 Groat Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2A8. We will be at one of the tables near the north parking lot with a (small) ACX sign for at least the first 30 minutes. I am a long-haired, bearded man with a black/navy baseball cap. If you arrive later or cannot find us, please email - I will keep my phone handy all evening.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/interval.solid.globe

VANCOUVER, BC (RSVP)

Contact: Tom Ash, acxmeetup2021[at]philosofiles[dot]com, Facebook event

Time: 2:30 PM, Sunday, September 26

Location: We'll be at the covered area of Trout Lake, near Nanaimo skytrain station. We'll have a sign saying 'ACX Meetup', or put one up pointing elsewhere if another group has claimed it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/wardrobe.admires.gourmet

WINNIPEG, MB (RSVP)

Contact: Rory, rorykaufmann[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 9

Location: The Forks, outside on the patio (or in the main building if the weather is bad). Look for the tall guy with a yellow sweater.

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON (RSVP)

Contact: JC, blxxia[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Waterloo Park, under the Wonders of Winter sign (it's an archway over a trail near the LRT station). I will be in scuffed white doc martens.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/flopped.uses.cherub

OTTAWA, ON (RSVP)

Contact: Tess, rationalottawa[at]gmail[dot]com; Facebook group; LessWrong group

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Lansdowne Park, on the curved benches/bleachers near the tall geometric statue/fountain. We will have a prominent sign that says ACX.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/trees.library.along

TORONTO, ON (RSVP)

Contact: Sean Aubin, seanaubin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 12

Location: The Bentway, near big red art installation

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/tuxedos.issued.office

Notes: Note the location has changed to the Bentway, which is underneath the Gardiner Expressway, due to forecasted rain. Despite being underneath a highway, it is still quite easy to have conversations in this setting and it is well ventilated. I apologize for the last minute change and will send people to Norway Park to collect anyone confused.

MONTREAL, QC (RSVP)

Contact: DS, sdaria375[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Jeanne-Mance park on the corner of Duluth and Esplanade

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/apples.fevered.gasping



EUROPE

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (RSVP)

Contact: Alexej Gerstmaier, alexej[dot]gerstmaier[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 2

Location: Wiener Stadtpark at the Strauss Monument; will have an ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/informal.courage.courage

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM (RSVP)

Contact: Bruno D., bruno[dot]astral[dot]codex[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 12

Location: Parc du Cinquantenaire at Guinguette Maurice, I'll be wearing a watermelon shirt.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/badly.deliver.ducks

VELDWEZELT, BELGIUM

See Maastricht, Netherlands

SOFIA, BULGARIA (RSVP)

Contact: Anastasia, sofia[dot]acx[dot]meetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: NDK park, the benches behind (south of) the Pillars / Пилоните; I'll be wearing a blue shirt and carrying a sheet of paper with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/noise.bridges.outpost

Notes: I am not certain that there's even one other ACX person in the city/country, so if potential attendees could RSVP, that would be grand.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC (RSVP)

Contact: Jiri Nadvornik, jiri[dot]nadvornik[at]efektivni-altruismus[dot]cz

Time: 5:00 PM, Sunday, October 3

Location: Garden of Dharmasala teahouse

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/magnets.hurry.charm

Notes: There is CFAR rEUnion on 24-27 September. I hope some people will attend both events.

AARHUS, DENMARK (RSVP)

Contact: Jonas, proz[at]c[dot]dk

Time: 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Outside entrance of the Greenhouses in Aarhus Botanical Garden. I will be wearing a red shirt and carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it. Nearby parking lot: Poppelpladsen 2, 8000 Aarhus.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/bicker.rise.parts

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (RSVP)

Contact: Søren Elverlin, soeren[dot]elverlin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Rundholtsvej 10, 2300 København S. My roof terrace can accommodate us unless we are twice as many as last time. In that case, we will move to the green area in front of the house

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/halvdel.kviste.synger

HELSINKI, FINLAND (RSVP)

Contact: Joe Nash, joenash499[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Restaurant Töölönranta, Helsinginkatu 56; we'll put out a notepad that says "ACX".

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/earliest.adopt.verse

BORDEAUX, FRANCE (RSVP)

Contact: Tom R, trth[at]fastmail[dot]fm

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Jardin Public, under the large trees next to the main entrance (Cours de Verdun). There will be an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/prelude.rails.glades

Notes: French/English bilingual

NANTES, FRANCE (RSVP)

Contact: Carado, carado[at]carado[dot]moe

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Parc de Procé, southwest entrance (Place Paul Doumer)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/consumed.pass.scans

Notes: French/English bilingual

PARIS, FRANCE (RSVP)

Contact: Jules, jules[dot]lt[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, October 10 (Scott expected to arrive at 5 PM)

Location: At the top of the Trocadero park, West of Musée de l'Homme, near the pond: https://goo.gl/maps/e6x139yMRQyMBa5p8. I'll have a Spinoza T-Shirt, pink pants, and a big ACX sign!

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/rotonde.tartiner.éloigner

Notes: French/English bilingual. You can join our Discord here: https://discord.gg/JUHTZRYp3k

TOULOUSE, FRANCE (RSVP)

Contact: Loïc, acx[dot]tls[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 12

Location: Jardin des Plantes, northwest part

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/promises.sentences.lance

Notes: I can change the time, date, and/or location if needed.

BERLIN, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Ruben, ssc[at]alphabattle[dot]xyz

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 9

Location: Südplateau Fritz-Schloss-Park

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/directly.packing.pardon

BONN, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Anton, acx-bonn[at]posteo[dot]de

Time: 7:00 PM, Saturday, October 2

Location: Hofgartenwiese an der Statue von August Macke. Look out for this statue and a small sign saying 'ACX'. If you are late or bad weather is forecast please email me.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/snooty.sings.both

COLOGNE (KÖLN), GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Elias, minus42cgn[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Hiroshima-Nagasaki-Park, Hill towards Aachener Weiher. I will put up a sign with "ACX MEETUP" on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/benötigen.getränken.quadrat

Notes: German/English bilingual

ERLANGEN, BAVARIA, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: AA, burn_adi[at]yahoo[dot]de

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Röthelheimpark (Martin-Luther-King-Weg), at the big stone head

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/läufer.lindwurm.anderem

Notes: This date is after the school summer holidays (13.9.), but before university semester starts (18.10.). If a lot of students sign up, I am amenable to organizing another meetup at a later date.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Jan, kirchner[dot]jan[at]icloud[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 25

Location: Grüneburgpark (4MF6+R4 Frankfurt), southwest part

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/staple.buzzer.lance

Notes: This will overlap with the first iteration of a EA Frankfurt meetup, so lots of potentially positive synergies!

FREIBERG, SACHSEN, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Alexander, act[dot]meets[dot]freiberg[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: At the central fountain in the city park just west of the city wall. I'll wear a bright shirt and will put up a sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/salt.diamonds.huddle

Notes: English/German bilingual.

GÖTTINGEN, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Nikos, nikosbosse[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:30 PM, Wednesday, September 15

Location: Schillerwiese, near Jérôme Pavillon

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/smoothly.magma.wicket

HAMBURG, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Gunnar Zarncke, g[dot]zarncke[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Kleine Wallanlagen on the lawn near Memorial Holstenglacis. Look for pink blankets; I will also have an ACX sign. Here is an Open Street Map Link which also shows the short-cut tunnel from the subway station.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/cove.wider.solves

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Markus Toran, acxmeetup[at]toranm[dot]me

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Schlossgarten, we will meet where the blue tiles cross with the train tracks.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/canines.dame.sounding

MUNICH, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Sable, sablegm[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: English Garden, within 50 meters of the given coordinates, wherever is shade and not many people. I will be wearing a "Just buy a clock" white T-shirt.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/same.exacted.hears

Notes: Anyone who wants to contact me without sacrificing their privacy can use a service like guerrillamail.com or temp-mail.org to send me an email from a temporary address. I promise to check my inbox several times from 20:00 to 21:00 German time every day, so you should have ample time to send me an email, get a reply, and read it before your temp email removes the reply. If you want to do that multiple times over a span of time larger than your address remains alive, just generate a random alphanumeric string (look up password generators online), put it somewhere in the first email, and include it in subsequent ones, that way I could figure out same person is talking to me from multiple addresses.

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY (RSVP)

Contact: Laurenz Hemmen, laurenz[dot]hemmen[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Friday, September 3

Location: We will meet at the stairs of the Neckarbrücke to the Neckarinsel. I will carry an "ACX meetup” sign. If its' raining we will go to a nearby cafe/restaurant from there.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/crust.polished.informed

ATHENS, GREECE (RSVP)

Contact: Spyros Dovas, acx[dot]meetup[dot]athens[dot]greece[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 26

Location: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, at the tables by the main entrance to the Library (360 view), I will have a red balloon marking the exact table(s). If it rains we will move under the big "roof" upstairs.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/sued.scouts.slows

Notes: It will be really great if we manage to establish a small community of people that enjoy and get inspired reading ACX in Athens.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (RSVP)

Contact: Timothy Underwood, timunderwood9[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: We'll meet on Margit Island at Gulliver Park, which is a grassy area behind the bars that are past the fountain. I'll bring a green blanket like thing to sit on and have a purple hard cover copy of one of Richard Dawkins' books. We'll also have an open blue umbrella to mark who we are. If it is raining we'll go to champs sziget bar which is the first big bar on the right past the fountain.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/sticking.flipping.solid

DUBLIN, IRELAND (RSVP)

Contact: Laplace, bayesianconspirator[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Stephen's Green playground

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/steep.beside.veal

FOLIGNO, ITALY (RSVP)

Contact: Orfino Dottorsi, orfino[at]yandex[dot]com

Time: 4:30 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Parco dei Canapé, at the open air cafe, ask the barista

Notes: This is a long shot: I am not aware of such a meeting in central Italy. Foligno is the middle point of the entire area and it is very well connected, the goal is to attract ACX fans throughout the nearby regions. The park is only 800 meters from the train station so that public transport would be an excellent choice.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/nitrate.merchant.carry

PADOVA, ITALY (RSVP)

Contact: Carlo (CM), 04doqkba[at]ciarlibraun[dot]anonaddy[dot]me

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Obelisco in Prato della Valle. I will have a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/capacity.saucepan.servers

Notes: Padova can be a good meeting city for most people living in the north/north-east of Italy, but I'm more than happy to move to another (close) city if it is a better alternative for 1+ other people. I’m also co-organizing with someone from Udine.

ROMA, ITALY (RSVP)

Contact: Christian, lambiguo[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Città Universitaria Sapienza in front of the Philosophy building.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/lizards.free.crunch

RĪGA, LATVIA (RSVP)

Contact: Valts K, valtskr[at]inbox[dot]lv

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Bastejkalns (on top of the hill)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/number.presume.gurgled

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (RSVP)

Contact: Mathieu Putz, mathieuputz[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:30 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Parc Kinnekswiss near Glacis, on the big open lawn in the North-East. (The park is near Glacis, which is where the "Schueberfouer" will be held at the time of the meetup.) I'll be wearing a burgundy shirt and carrying a sign with "ACX Meetup" on it. I'm 1.93m tall, 22 years old and male, with blonde-brownish short hair. If you email me in advance, I'm happy to send you my phone number. That way, in case you don't find us, you can just call me. I'll also check my email regularly during the meetup.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/pockets.serve.annoys

SKOPJE, MACEDONIA (RSVP)

Contact: Qantarot, info[at]kantarot[dot]mk

Time: 5:00 PM, Wednesday, December 22

Location: Rooftop of the Intertec building in Skopje (outdoor but heated and covered in case of rain). Since you'll need to be let in, RSVPing is encouraged. You can also contact me the day of the meetup at +389 seven one 890 497.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/libraries.describe.fresh

Notes: I run a blog that recently spun off a foundation. In Skopje we have a small but passionate rationality community that gravitates around my blog/foundation and we would love to grow the community and raise awareness about EA / ACX.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (RSVP)

Contact: Pierre, pierreavdb[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Westerpark, in front of ijscuypje

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/count.laptops.factor

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS (RSVP)

Contact: RH, silvery[dot]swift[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Outside "Het Ketelhuis" (Ketelhuisplein 1 in Eindhoven), I'll be wearing a red shirt and reading a book.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/level.dreams.partner

MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS (RSVP)

Contact: Laurens, laurensk90[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: 2e Carabinierslaan 128, in the backyard. There is a green gate which is unlocked, and it will have an orange-white scarf tied to it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/paraded.progress.score

Notes: I'm fully vaccinated and stats indicate the majority of Dutch adults are too. My address is technically in Belgium but it's practically touching the border, and quickly and easily reachable through all conventional modes of transport.

WARSAW, POLAND (RSVP)

Contact: MK, lesswrongpoland[at]freelists[dot]org, Meetup.com event

Time: 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: Bar Studio, Plac Defilad 1, outdoor tables

GDAŃSK, POLAND (RSVP)

Contact: Frank, frankastralcodexten[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Park Akademicki opposite the Opera Bałtycka

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/flood.gangway.scans

LISBON, PORTUGAL (RSVP)

Contact: Thor, thorck[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Parque da Pedra at Monsanto Park, I’ll be the tall white guy in pink pants. There's an adjacent road with street parking, and a clearing at that point that opens onto a trail that leads to the park.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/guitars.record.caps

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA (RSVP)

Contact: Alen, alen3000[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Cișmigiu Park, center of Rotonda Scriitorilor

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/cool.bells.balanced

MOSCOW, RUSSIA (RSVP)

Contact: A³MS, mike[dot]yagudin[at]gmail[dot]com, Telegram chat

Time: 5:30 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Muzeon park, in front of the entry to the New Tretyakov Gallery; join our chat for the updates

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/sectors.toffee.sweeten

ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA (RSVP)

Contact: Nadia, nadia[dot]s[dot]1024[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: Food court "Leto" near Don State Public Library (Pushkinskaya, 175). We'll have an ACX sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/chew.message.green

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (RSVP)

Contact: Vit, imbarus[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Aleksandrovskiy Park near Gorkovskaya if the weather allows it, near Bolshe Coffee. Look for a huge guy with a moustache and a hat.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/logged.kitchens.lined

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA (RSVP)

Contact: demjan[dot]vester[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: We can meet in Tivoli, near the promenade, weather permitting. I'll try to be obvious, by having a sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/downhill.respects.oath

Notes: I have no idea how many people might be interested, so please RSVP if you can.

MADRID, SPAIN (RSVP)

Contact: t[at]tripu[dot]info

Time: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25

Location: "El Retiro" Park, puppet theater (https://www.esmadrid.com/en/tourist-information/teatro-de-titeres-de-el-retiro)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/pictures.proceeds.turned

Notes: Setting this date because a few members of the EA/rationality community in Madrid have already settled on that date and said that that would work for most of us. I'm open to changing the date and time to accommodate more people (and Scott himself).

LUND, SWEDEN (RSVP)

Contact: Markus, ms[dot]salmela[at]gmail[dot]com

Notes: Please fill out this interest form to be updated when we choose a time and date.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (RSVP)

Contact: Sal, sallat[at]protonmail[dot]com, Facebook group

Time: 3:30 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Humlegården, Karlavägen. We will meet near blue gazebo, I will have "ACX meetup" sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/glow.fracture.retire

Notes: We have an existing group that has been organizing regular SSC meetups for a while. I only recently took over as organizer, but the group has existed for several years.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND (RSVP)

Contact: Julian, julian[dot]sscmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:30 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: At Wettepark, near the patio.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/wharfs.addicted.bubbles

BERN, SWITZERLAND (RSVP)

Contact: Daniel, dd14214[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Marzili, at the main entrance vis-a-vis the Gelateria di Berna

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/softest.eagle.gangway

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (RSVP)

Contact: Konrad Seifert, seifert[dot]konrad[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:30 PM, Friday, September 17

Location: We will meet in Parc de la Grange, near the entrance to the Orangerie, next to the Monkey Puzzle tree (Araucaria araucana). I will be wearing a green t-shirt/sweater and carrying a sign with ACX Meetup on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/soucieux.préparer.appeler

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (RSVP)

Contact: SSC_Zurich, ssczurich[at]gmx[dot]ch

Time: 5:00 PM, Sunday, September 26

Location: TBD

Notes: People can email the address given to be added to the mailing list.

BIRMINGHAM, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Tom A, askew[dot]thomas[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Cathedral Square, AKA Pigeon Park. Benches to the rear (east) of the Cathedral. There will be an A3 sign showing "ACX Meetup". The site is ~400 yards from New Street Station, making it accessible for anyone in the greater West Midlands area.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/oldest.preoccupied.kind

BRISTOL, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Nick Lowry, bristoleffectivealtruism[at]gmail[dot]com; Facebook group; WhatsApp group

Time: 11:30 AM, Sunday, September 26

Location: Brandon Hill, near Cabot Tower

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/excuse.intro.soft

Notes: Join the FB page or the WhatsApp group for updates.

CAMBRIDGE, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Theodore Ehrenborg, jtae2[at]cam[dot]ac[dot]uk

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 23

Location: I'll be near the Jesus Green Skatepark, wearing a blue shirt and holding an ACX MEETUP sign

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/proper.event.wiring

Notes: If you want to attend but can't because of the time/date, email me.

EDINBURGH, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Sam, s[dot]enright[at]sms[dot]ed[dot]ac[dot]uk

Time: 5:00 PM, Sunday, October 24

Location: The Meadows, picnic tables next to the playground. I will be wearing a navy jumper

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/boxing.branch.appeal

FALMOUTH, UK (RSVP)

Contact: mini t, tminns[at]btinternet[dot]com

Time: 12:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Gyllyngvase Beach

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/seats.reef.manual

LINCOLN, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Tobias, tobias[dot]showan[at]yahoo[dot]co[dot]uk

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Beer garden of the Horse and Groom, Carholme Rd, Lincoln LN1 1RH

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/vanish.burn.copy

LONDON, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Edward Saperia, edsaperia[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 16

Location: Barbican Lakeside Terrace

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/drums.decide.secret

MANCHESTER, UK (RSVP)

Contact: OK, osnatkatz[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: Whitworth Park, Oxford Road, Manchester, M14 4PW. We'll be gathered by the picnic tables on Oxford Road side.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/tigers.wasp.union

Notes: Transport information: The 15/18/42/43/111/142/143/147 buses all stop right outside Whitworth Park, and all take cash or contactless. If you're not in Greater Manchester, you can get to Manchester Piccadilly train station pretty easily (most trains stop here) and walk up from there to the Piccadilly Gardens bus station, where buses to South Manchester depart at least once every 10 minutes. The closest parking place is the Q-Park Wilmslow Park on Hathersage Road, about 10 minutes' walk away. Free parking is somewhere between difficult and impossible to find.

NEWCASTLE, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Chris G, wardle[at]live[dot]fr

Time: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 9

Location: Old Eldon Square (Hippie Green), northwest quadrant. I'll be wearing a suit jacket and Hawaiian shirt.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/arena.steps.burst

OXFORD, UK (RSVP)

Contact: Sam, ssc[at]sambrown[dot]eu, Facebook group

Time: 5:00 PM, Sunday, October 17

Location: South Park, near the Divinity Road entrance

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/nobody.joined.friend

Notes: As an organiser I'm a bit of a bottleneck, and I'm open to be joined/replaced by someone more diligent.

DNIPRO, UKRAINE (RSVP)

Contact: Vlad Sitalo, root[at]stvad[dot]org

Time: 5:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Shevchenko Park, near entrance to the bridge crossing to the Monastyrsky island

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/things.walls.proofs

ASIA & OCEANIA

PERTH, AUSTRALIA (RSVP)

Contact: Madge, madgech[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Russell Square, Northbridge, corner of Shenton and Aberdeen St. There will be some sort of ACX meetup sign. If it is raining, we will go to San Churro Northbridge instead.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/kept.locate.dose

Notes: If there is an indoor mask mandate in place, consider that a proxy for the COVID situation being bad enough to cancel the meetup.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Contact: Eliot, redeliot[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, September 1

Location: Sydney is in lockdown for the next month at least, so probably on Zoom.

Notes: I would change to in person if lockdown rules change.

HONG KONG (RSVP)

Contact: Aldrin, aldrin[dot]cheung[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 12:30 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: TusPark Workhub Causeway Bay, 23/F, Island Beverley, 1 Great George Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/director.crossings.outs

BANGALORE, INDIA (RSVP)

Contact: Nihal M, m[dot]nihalmohan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: ONLINE (due to COVID)

MUMBAI, INDIA (RSVP)

Contact: Nitin Nair, nairnitin2424[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:30 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: BMC Park, Mindspace Landscape Garden, Malad West. Outside the main entrance/gate.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/contents.anthems.foresight

NEW DELHI, INDIA (RSVP)

Contact: SK, nevakanezzar[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 9

Location: Regional Park near NFC market. Straight up the path towards the back where the little hill is.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/haunt.defeat.knocking

JAKARTA, INDONESIA (RSVP)

Contact: Jaticarta, goomilar[dot]setya[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: Arborea Café, Senayan, DKI Jakarta

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/uptake.harmony.conclude

TOKYO, JAPAN (RSVP)

Contact: Harold, hgodsoe[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 9:00 AM, Saturday, September 4

Location: The Deck Coffee & Pie (open air terrace)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/vanish.exhaled.command

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (RSVP)

Contact: Mako Yass, marcus[dot]yass[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 12

Location: If the current COVID alert level allows indoor meetings, and the temperature listed here is at or below 18°C at 4pm, we will gather in Lim Chhour food court and asian supermarket on Karangahape Road. Otherwise (if either of those conditions are false), if the lockdown level permits small outdoor gatherings, we will try to meet in Albert Park, in the Gazebo here; or if someone else is using the gazebo we will meet beside it somewhere around here. You will be able to recognise us by the reflective silvery orb about the size of a rockmelon positioned in the center of the gathering.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/jump.trial.films

Notes: Date is September 12th OR whichever Sunday first comes after the alert level once again permits gatherings

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND (RSVP)

Contact: Ben W, benwve[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 26 (NOTE: postponed from the 5th due to Level 3 lockdown)

Location: Waitangi Park. Main grassy area, west-most corner.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/jets.drank.fits

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES (RSVP)

Contact: Hampton, hampton[dot]moseley[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:30 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in IT park, across the street from The Walk. I will have a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/single.wisely.altitude

SINGAPORE (RSVP)

Contact: DG, druidgetafix91[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: BQ Bar, 39 Boat Quay. Outdoor Seating area, with a ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/units.jelly.chain

Notes: Currently in Singapore there is a group size restriction of 5 fully vaccinated (2nd dose +14 days) people. To get into the bar you must show proof of full vaccination, a negative PET result that's valid for the dine-in duration, or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (RSVP)

Contact: KZ, kz[dot]acx[at]co[dot]sent[dot]com

Time: 12:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Inside the Nanmen Park Museum's cafe, look for the "ACX" sign. Coordinates point to the entrance.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/notice.chills.perform

BANGKOK, THAILAND (RSVP)

Contact: Robert Hoglund, robert[dot]d[dot]hoglund[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 2

Location: Benjasiri Park, Phrom Phong. By the skatepark. I will be wearing a blue shirt and carrying a sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/oavsett.havsstrand.magiker

Notes: Since this is being added very late, I would strongly recommend RSVPing so I know if anyone plans to show up.

LATIN AMERICA

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (RSVP)

Contact: Juan, juan[dot]acxmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: The location will be Parque Centenario, which is located in the geographic center of the City of Buenos Aires. I will be seating at one of the benches by the central lake of the park, carrying a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/activo.rápida.amistad

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL (RSVP)

Contact: Fernando, fdesmello[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Ibirapuera Park, in front of the entrance to the Planetarium. I will be carrying a sign with 'ACX MEETUP' on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/refrain.hacking.workforce

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA (RSVP)

Contact: Dan, shorty[dot]george[dot]productions+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: We'll meet at Cafe Illy Kr 15, #87-94 (by Parque Virrey). I'll wear a green T-shirt saying "I went to theodicy-con 2017..." and have a sign with "ACX MEETUP"

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/dull.biked.debate

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (RSVP)

Contact: Fornicad Cigarros, fagarrido[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Bosque de Chapultepec by the Canadian Totem

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/spoiled.given.waving

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

BE'ER SHEVA, ISRAEL (RSVP)

Contact: Oren, oren-acxmeetup[at]opayq[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 9

Location: רגע, מקום בפארק

פארק הסופרים שכונה ב'

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/couple.answers.herb

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (RSVP)

Contact: Inbar, inbar192[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 23

Location: Sarona market park, between the Magnum bar and Sarona beer garden. I'll have an ACX sign and some red balloons.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/market.coherent.muddle

IFE, OSUN STATE, NIGERIA (RSVP)

Contact: Matteo Di Bernardo, md3498[at]columbia[dot]edu

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Obafemi Awolowo Campus, Main Square

LAGOS, NIGERIA (RSVP)

Contact: Damola, social[at]damolamorenikeji[dot]com

Time: 3:35 PM, Sunday, September 26

Location: TBD

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA (RSVP)

Contact: DS, 87robertjames[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Delta Park, within 100m of the parking area on the west. I will be wearing a red shirt or jacket, carrying a sign that says ACX MEETUP.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/holiday.crashing.custom

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (RSVP)

Contact: RS, xyxyxz[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Friday, October 1

Location: Starbucks behind Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/themes.seasonal.salsa

Notes: This is probably going to be a tiny group, so I'm open to change time or location to accommodate anyone if they get in touch.

UNITED STATES

PHOENIX, AZ (RSVP)

Contact: Ben Morin & aK, benjamin[dot]j[dot]morin[at]gmail[dot]com & sareenyoga[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Cactus Park, 7202 E Cactus Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. We will meet under the east ramada closest to the parking lot. aK will be wearing a red t-shirt.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/wages.putty.ground

BELMONT, CA (RSVP)

Contact: SS, ss4417[at]columbia[dot]edu

Time: 4:00 PM, Friday, August 27

Location: Twin Pines Park, near Buckeye Picnic Area (see park map)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/prices.shut.basket

BERKELEY, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Mingyuan, meetupsmingyuan[at]gmail[dot]com, Facebook event

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Lawn of Valley Life Sciences Building, UC Berkeley campus

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/deflection.jump.puppy

GRASS VALLEY, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Max Harms, raelifin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Condon Park near Dogs Run Free

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/punch.power.hatch

HARBOR CITY, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Eric, eric[dot]l[dot]fore[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, on the lakeside, on the same latitude as the fork in the road where Vermont splits into Normandie.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/test.obliges.paces

Notes: I am doing this primarily because I am bringing my chess set and want to go a few rounds. If there is also ACX themed discussions going on around us, icing on the cake.

IRVINE, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Nick, cohenskijanuary1[at]mail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 2

Location: William R Mason Regional Park. Look for ACX Meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/peanut.shuts.elevate

MONTEREY, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Andrew, ajsmitha7[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, on the grass, I'll have an orange frisbee

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/retail.poetic.gets

OAKLAND, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Max, paxperplexus[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 9

Location: Marina Lawn, Jack London Square, we’ll be on the grass (you can bring blankets or chairs if you want) at the northwest corner. I’ll be wearing a blue and white stovepipe hat. For food there is pizza, Thai, burgers and salads very nearby.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/softly.finishing.risks

Notes: I hope someone uses this chance to start a public weekend meetup in the East Bay — but if not I hope my weeknight meetup can suffice.

PASADENA, CA (RSVP)

Contact: SG, sgord512[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: Central Park in Pasadena; we'll be in the southeast corner and there will be a sign that says ACX on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/piper.calculating.harp

SACRAMENTO, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Andrew, justsomerandomguy[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Backyard of private home, near the intersection of Garfield and Marconi — address will be provided by email.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/transfers.easy.anyway

SAN DIEGO, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Julius, julius[dot]simonelli[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Bird Park; I'll be wear a red shirt and a baseball cap

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/deed.rift.people

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Derek Pankaew, derekpankaew[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Dolores Park, San Francisco | On the grass, near the tennis courts, I'll hold up an ACX sign

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/skips.turned.action

SAN RAFAEL, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Sridhar Prasad, sridhar_90033[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Friday, September 24

Location: Freitas Water Park. I will be wearing scrubs and I’ll bring a sign. I’ll have a cooler with some sparkling water as well.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/code.salads.issue

Notes: Kids play in the park and I don’t want to displace them. Still, it should be quite possible for us to have space to hang out and chat, etc.

SANTA CRUZ, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Maxwell, maxwelljoslyn[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 2

Location: Ocean View Park. I will wear a magenta shirt and carry a balloon.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/racing.piles.swan

Notes: I am open to hosting a regular meetup if there is sufficient interest.

SUNNYVALE, CA (RSVP)

Contact: IS, svmeetup[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: On the roundish grassy area in the northeast corner of Washington Park, 840 W Washington Ave. We'll have a dark blue picnic blanket and a ACX Meetup sign attached to a red camping chair.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/island.economies.coach

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Mike, martoca[at]live[dot]com, Meetup.com group

Time: 12:01 PM, Sunday, October 17

Location: Picnic tables at Lynn Oaks Park, 359 Capitan St, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/massing.comfort.pace

WEST LOS ANGELES, CA (RSVP)

Contact: Robert, bobert[dot]mushky[at]gmail[dot]com, Google group, LessWrong group, Discord server

Time: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 6

Location: 3266 Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/labs.motion.cherry

Notes: Location is subject to change; join the Google Group for updates. Meetups are every Wednesday at 7 pm.

BOULDER, CO (RSVP)

Contact: Josh Sacks, josh[dot]sacks+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 26

Location: 9191 Tahoe Ln, Boulder, CO 80301

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/complex.politicians.appointing

Notes: We have a large landscaped outdoor area near the house + 55 acres in case folks *really* want to social distance. Also happy to cater with pizza/BBQ if that will bring more peeps.

DENVER, CO (RSVP)

Contact: Ian, iansphilips[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Washington Park northwest corner

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/serves.spends.minds

LAKEWOOD, CO (RSVP)

Contact: Eneasz Brodski, embrodski[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 1

Location: 2800 S Estes St, Lakewood, CO 80227. It's a park, walk just a bit into it from the parking lot and you'll find a few picnic tables under a roof. We're meeting there.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/chances.envisaged.ruffle

Notes: We have a regular crew of 8-10 people that come to most of these meetups, and we'd love to meet other rationalist-adjacent people in the Denver area. We meet the first Wednesday of every month.

FAIRFIELD, CT (RSVP)

Contact: Justin Barclay, barclay[dot]justin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 28

Location: South Pine Creek Beach near the lifeguard chair

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/visual.fading.internal

STORRS, CT (RSVP)

Contact: Isadore J, isadore[dot]johnson[at]uconn[dot]edu, 202-four-nine-five-1332

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: We'll meet outside Mirror Lake

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/songbird.practically.laundry

WASHINGTON, DC (RSVP)

Contact: John Bennett, johnofcharleston[at]gmail[dot]com; Google group, Facebook group

Time: 5:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Gathering point is outside 1002 N St. NW, Washington DC, 20001. Follow the sign for "Free Utility" to the patio. Once a crowd gathers, we've also rented a nearby parking lot, where we'll have tents and food.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/decent.search.hurls

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (RSVP)

Contact: Vlad, vovaplombir[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Starbucks at 2519 E Sunrise Blvd, outdoor seating area

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/training.today.surreal

GAINESVILLE, FL (RSVP)

Contact: ZachH, zachary[dot]hamaker[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:30 PM, Tuesday, September 7

Location: 4th Ave Food Park, I’ll be wearing a maroon shirt

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/briefer.releases.loyal

Notes: Will consider delaying if the COVID situation in FL doesn’t improve

GULF BREEZE, FL (RSVP)

Contact: Christian, christian[dot]h[dot]williams[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:30 PM, Sunday, August 29

Location: The outdoor deck at The Grey Taproom. I'll be wearing a blue t-shirt with a crudely drawn wizard on it that says Pavement Ist Rad. It's a band shirt fyi.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/legroom.trustees.feather

Notes: If no one emails me saying they'll be there, I won't be there.

MIAMI, FL (RSVP)

Contact: Eric, eric135033 at gmail

Time: 5:00 PM, Saturday, October 9

Location: Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 --- We'll be seated in the outdoor patio area with an ACX MEETUP sign on the table.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/delivers.trading.season

ORLANDO, FL (RSVP)

Contact: Noah Topper, noah[dot]topper[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Friday, October 8

Location: University of Central Florida, 4000 Central Florida Blvd, Orlando, FL 32816. We'll meet at a small pavilion on campus. Here's a UCF map. If you start from Garage A or I and walk toward the center of campus, you'll walk by a small gazebo-looking place; that's where we'll meet. Other nearby landmarks include the campus library, the reflection pond, and the Foxtail Cafe. I'll try to have something identifying.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/trading.undergraduate.verbs

TAMPA, FL (RSVP)

Contact: A.D., aka[dot]eden[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:30 PM, Saturday, October 2

Location: Water Works Park, in front of Ulele

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/smarter.slice.chef

ATHENS, GA (RSVP)

Contact: TW, ttaskward[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Sunday, September 26

Location: State Botanical Garden, outside the Garden Club of Georgia. I will be in a red shirt at the front fountain closest to the greenhouse.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/pouts.succeeds.quilting

ATLANTA, GA (RSVP)

Contact: Steve French, steve[at]digitaltoolfactory[dot]net

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: The Beltline on Memorial Drive, near Muchacho Coffeehouse - I will have a large sign that says "ACX Meetup"

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/cheered.marker.recipient

Notes: Please RSVP! We will be on grass, so lawn chairs, blankets, towels, etc might be a good idea

HONOLULU, HI (RSVP)

Contact: James, jglamine[at]gmail[dot]com, Google group

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Magic Island, on the grass under a tree by this drop pin.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/tingled.steer.tricky

Notes: Look for the ACX sign. We will be sitting on the grass so you may want to bring a blanket, towel, or beach chair to sit on. Consider bringing water and sunscreen. It would be helpful if you RSVP in the google group.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, IL (RSVP)

Contact: nk, nmkiahrne[at]outlook[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: UIUC main quad, south end. I will wear a red t-shirt and have an ACX meetup sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/saying.music.rust

CHICAGO, IL (RSVP)

Contact: Todd, todd[at]southloopsc[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Ping Tom Park. The Cermak Red Line stop is reasonably close, and there's usually free parking at the main Ping Tom complex here.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/pink.longer.diary

BLOOMINGTON, IN (RSVP)

Contact: AC, acxbloomington[at]fastmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Switchyard Park. Will be at one of the tables near the Rogers Street parking lot. I will bring a paper that says “ACX”

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/tell.store.dish

Note: I’d appreciate if you RSVP’d, but I’ll show up regardless!

LOUISVILLE, KY (RSVP)

Contact: KWT, kris[at]ipocandy[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Tom Sawyer State Park - Shelter #3

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/natural.louder.underground

NEW ORLEANS, LA (RSVP)

Contact: Noah , snugstarling[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Saturday, October 23 (rescheduled due to hurricane)

Location: Audubon Riverview Park (AKA "the Fly") at the Butterfly Pavilion

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/rattler.mediate.promote

ANN ARBOR, MI (RSVP)

Contact: Sam, samrossini9[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Island Park Shelter A, Ann Arbor, MI. Shelter A is the first shelter when you enter the park, closest to the foot bridge to the island.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/slices.zealous.launch

BOSTON/CAMBRIDGE, MA (RSVP)

Contact: Dan Elton, Robi Rahman, bostonacx[at]gmail[dot]com, Facebook event, Google group, Facebook group

Time: 5:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: John F Kennedy Park in Cambridge, near the picnic tables.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/area.bricks.tribune

NORTHAMPTON, MA (RSVP)

Contact: Alex, alex[at]alexliebowitz[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Friday, September 10

Location: The Platform Sports Bar 125A Pleasant St, Northampton, MA 01060. The official address is bizarre and inaccurate; this is part of a group of bars & restaurants in a former rail station... a whole block away from Pleasant St. The simplest way to find it is the foot entrance around 36 Strong Ave. (see coordinates; make sure to look at street view). Go inside and ask them to show you to the outdoor seating area. We'll have a sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/soda.frosted.props

BALTIMORE, MD (RSVP)

Contact: Rivka, rivka[at]adrusi[dot]com

Time: 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 19

Location: UMBC campus, outside the Performing Arts and Humanities Building. We'll be by the arches, and I will have a sign that says ACX. If you're having trouble finding us, you can email me. Parking is free on the weekends.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/lasted.slide.skip

DETROIT, MI (RSVP)

Contact: Matt Arnold, matt[dot]mattarn[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 9

Location: Outdoor seating area, Tenacity Craft, 8517 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48202.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/helps.volunteered.ankle

Notes: I might be the only potential attendee here. I will cancel if there is not at least 1 RSVP.

ROCHESTER, MN (RSVP)

Contact: Brandon, brandoninrochester[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Essex Park @ the picnic tables. We'll have a sign with "ACX MEETUP" on it!

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/basic.sings.wisely

Notes: Kids are welcome! There are spooky woods nearby that are well worth exploring, for kids who like that sort of thing.

KANSAS CITY, MO (RSVP)

Contact: Maryana Pinchuk, justdandy[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Outdoor courtyard of Brookside51 (5100 Oak Street). Will have runners at the entrance on the Oak Street side to let people into the building.

ST. LOUIS, MO (RSVP)

Contact: JohnBuridan, littlejohnburidan[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Tower Grove Park. Chinese Pavilion.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/fields.flank.feed

Notes: All vaguely connected rationalsphere types welcome. I'm not connected to Wash U or SLU. If anyone in the ACX world is, they should do us a favor by promoting the event on campus.

DURHAM, NC (RSVP)

Contact: Will Jarvis, willdjarvis[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 7:30 PM, Thursday, August 26

Location: Ponysaurus Brewing, 219 Hood St, Durham, NC 27701, outdoor seating area. I will have a sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/verbs.clock.finest

WILMINGTON, NC (RSVP)

Contact: Todd, twoc[at]hardboot[dot]org

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Long Leaf Park, south of splash pad

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/warping.chapels.solder

OMAHA, NE (RSVP)

Contact: TracingWoodgrains, tracingwoodgrains[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Memorial Park - We will be near the white stone monument at the center of the park. I'll be wearing jeans and a black polo, carrying a sign with ACX meetup on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/ashes.salt.green

Notes: I've arranged a meetup before, but never in Omaha, and to be frank I don't know if there are more than one or two other ACX readers there, so this meetup is an experimental roll of the dice to see if anyone will show. I encourage interested parties to email me so I can get a sense of how many people to expect.

CONCORD, NH (RSVP)

Contact: Lincoln, lincoln[at]techhouse[dot]org

Time: 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Marjory Swope Park, specifically the bench and vista point overlooking Penacook Lake. Accessible via a 15 minute hike (some uphill) from the Marjory Swope Park trailhead on Long Pond Road. You can see the trail on this map. Bring a lunch!

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/scenic.bowls.unfounded

LAKEWOOD, NJ (RSVP)

Contact: Ben L, mywebdev3[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 11:00 AM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Ocean County Park. East end of the first big parking lot. I'll be the tall guy wearing a yarmulke.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/novel.stick.meals

LAS VEGAS, NV (RSVP)

Contact: JWR, ray[dot]jonathan[dot]w[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Silverado Ranch Park at one of the south pavilions with a big ACX sign

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/compiles.graduating.logged

Notes: The last time I tried to organize a meetup.com event a few RSVPed but none of them showed up. I would appreciate it if people RSVP and pinky swear that they'll actually show up if they do RSVP.

RENO, NV (RSVP)

Contact: Steven Lee, stevenbrycelee[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Friday, September 17

Location: Idlewild Park, by the workout station near the western entrance of the park. I'll be the tall person in a pink shirt.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/island.normal.agents

Notes: This is an outdoor park by a river, but there have been smoke problems recently. I might cancel if the air quality is too bad and reschedule later, but let me know if you’d be interested in coming and I’ll let you know the new date.

ALBANY, NY (RSVP)

Contact: Steve, plexluthor[at]yahoo[dot]com

Time: 10:00 AM, Sunday, September 19

Location: Professor Java's Coffee Sanctuary on Wolf Rd

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/hillside.spark.weaving

Notes: We may also do a second meetup outdoors, possibly on a Albany Pine Bush trail once the leaves are changing, date/time TBD

BUFFALO, NY (RSVP)

Contact: George Herold, ggherold[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Private home at 932 Welch Rd., Java Center (half-hour drive from Buffalo)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/witnessing.balanced.stand

Notes: I live in the country, woods, trails, a stream with waterfalls. Walking the creek is a great way to cool off it it's hot, so bring 'creek shoes' if you might be so inclined. I also have two or three dogs if that would be a problem. I'll cook up some hamburgers, hot dogs along with local sweet corn... Yum!

ITHACA, NY (RSVP)

Contact: Russ Nelson, russnelson[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 12:00 PM, Sunday, September 12

Location: Ithaca Commons "Child of Ithaca" statue

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/slices.bonus.deflection

NEW YORK CITY, NY

Contact: Jasmine, Shaked & Tristan, jasminermj[at]gmail[dot]com; shaked[dot]koplewitz[at]gmail[dot]com; trishume[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Monday, September 6

Location: Teardrop Park

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/swung.shape.shows

COLUMBUS, OH (RSVP)

Contact: Jim Hays, james[dot]thomas[dot]hays[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Clifton Park Shelterhouse (this is in the SW corner of Jeffrey Park). We will have a sign that says ACX Meetup.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/appeal.august.post

TOLEDO, OH (RSVP)

Contact: Luke Zhao, lukezhao9[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Toledo Botanical Garden. We will meet at the cluster of picnic tables near the north parking lot, a bathroom, and a water fountain. We will likely have a sign or a red balloon.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/citizenship.walnuts.preserves

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (RSVP)

Contact: bean, battleshipbean[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: 45th Infantry Division Museum. The picnic shelter next to the planes. I will be wearing a hat that says USS Iowa on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/direct.angle.flank

PORTLAND, OR (RSVP)

Contact: Rachel Shu, Sam Celarek, Jeff Freyley, hello[at]rachelshu[dot]com; Meetup.com group, Google group

Time: 5:00 PM, Sunday, September 12

Location: Oregon Park, outdoors at southeast picnic tables, will have large banner

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/mining.skills.mess

Notes: RSVP encouraged but not required, check Meetup group or Google group for weather-dependent location changes.

ASHLAND, OR (RSVP)

Contact: David, ashland[dot]acx[dot]meetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Lithia Park, in the meadow at the main (north) entrance, across the street from Skout Taphouse. I'll have a sign with ACX MEETUP on it.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/chances.shelter.group

HARRISBURG, PA (RSVP)

Contact: Eric, harrisburgeric[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Fort Hunter Park, northwest corner, on the grass

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/refrigerate.boomers.riverbank

PHILADELPHIA, PA (RSVP)

Contact: Majuscule, dmcbriggs[at]gmail[dot]com, wfenza[at]gmail[com] Google group

Time: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 30

Location: 210 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore PA. We’ll be meeting on the spacious covered front porch.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/heap.tracks.fantastic

Notes: We've been doing meetups since 2018, join our Google Group for updates and announcements. RSVP encouraged but not required.

PITTSBURGH, PA (RSVP)

Contact: Matthew Marks, matthewfmarks[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Outside the Frick Park gate

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/pulse.cubes.admiral

Notes: Location may be updated, so (1) email to confirm, (2) thanks in advance for any suggestions.

STATE COLLEGE, PA (RSVP)

Contact: John Slow, auk480[at]psu[dot]edu

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 5

Location: Sunset Park. I will be wearing a blue hat.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/highs.cooks.later

PROVIDENCE, RI (RSVP)

Contact: James Bailey, feanor1600[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 12:00 PM, Tuesday, September 21

Location: Prospect Terrace Park. I'll be near the 2nd bench to the right of the Roger Williams statue.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/serve.free.mostly

GREENVILLE, SC (RSVP)

Contact: Steve S, gvilleacxmeetup[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 12:00 PM, Sunday, October 3

Location: McPherson Park, 120 E. Park Avenue, Greenville, SC 29601 at the shelter nearest the putt-putt course.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/hotel.knee.copper

Notes: Please fill out this form if interested in attending!

SIOUX FALLS, SD (RSVP)

Contact: S. C., villainsplus[at]protonmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Monday, September 27

Location: McKennan Park, near the stone circle in the center of the park

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/aura.escape.buddy

CHATTANOOGA, TN (RSVP)

Contact: JBS, smijer[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 4

Location: Miller Park, M.L. King Blvd and Market St, near fountains. I'll have a sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/traded.looked.overnight

MEMPHIS, TN (RSVP)

Contact: Michael, michael19571202[at]outlook[dot]com, Google group

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: French Truck Coffee at Crosstown Concourse, Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104. Will have a sign that says "SSC Meetup".

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/smiled.limbs.oiled

Notes: We're a pre-existing meetup, we use Google groups to send emails.

AUSTIN, TX (RSVP)

Contact: Silas Barta, sbarta[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 1:30 PM, Saturday, October 2

Location: Tables in the park area by pond behind Central Market 4001 N. Lamar

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/loosed.balloons.elastic

DALLAS, TX (RSVP)

Contact: Ethan Morse, ethan[dot]morse97[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 12

Location: We'll be at the Reverchon Park picnic tables next to the playground with a sign that says "ACX Meetup" on it. Free parking is available at the Reverchon Park Baseball Field. There are no public bathrooms available.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/rent.award.forms

HOUSTON, TX (RSVP)

Contact: Tripp, trippsapientae[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Friday, September 17

Location: Hermann Park Conservancy

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/stray.planet.gold

SAN ANTONIO, TX (RSVP)

Contact: Derek Sky, intothestarrynightsky[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 12:30 PM, Saturday, October 9

Location: The Friendly Spot Ice House, 943 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78206

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/enter.flap.novel

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, TX (RSVP)

Contact: Kenny, easwaran[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Friday, September 10

Location: Patio behind Torchy's Tacos on Texas Ave. I'll have a yellow umbrella (even if it's not raining) and purple hair.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/musical.airship.viewers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (RSVP)

Contact: Ross Richey, wearenotsaved[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 28

Location: Liberty Park, open area NE of Chargepoint Station

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/origin.reader.decks

RICHMOND, VA (RSVP)

Contact: Cal, cbilenkin[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 25

Location: Monroe Park: Near the fountain in the middle of the park, and I'll bring an "ACX Meetup" sign. (Don't worry, it's not that big of a park anyway.)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/panels.above.cases

Notes: RSVPs encouraged; Richmond isn't that big of a city, but if there are even just a handful of interested people, I would still be happy to meet up and talk.

BURLINGTON, VT (RSVP)

Contact: Jaspar, fjabujaber[at]icloud[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7

Location: Battery park, near the cannons. I’ll be wearing a bright yellow floral button up shirt.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/nurse.slim.shade

BELLINGHAM, WA (RSVP)

Contact: Alex Ellis, bellinghamacx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 5:00 PM, Wednesday, September 8

Location: Lake Padden Park, in the field just east of the southeast corner of the lake. Space permitting, we'll try to be close to the water. Look for a sign that says "ACX MEETUP". Alternate location in case of rain: the picnic shelter in Fairhaven Park.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/refine.tissue.daily

SEATTLE, WA (RSVP)

Contact: Spencer, speeze[dot]pearson+acx[at]gmail[dot]com

Time: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, September 15

Location: Volunteer Park, near the amphitheater just north of the reservoir. I'll have an "ACX MEETUP" sign.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/value.shapes.tracks

MADISON, WI (RSVP)

Contact: Mary, mmwang[at]wisc[dot]edu

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 11

Location: Backyard of private home at 1022 High St, Madison. If it's raining we'll just go into the garage.

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/volume.eagles.tiles

MILWAUKEE, WI (RSVP)

Contact: Bernie Brewer, acxmke[at]mailbox[dot]org

Time: 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Cathedral Square Park

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/dining.harp.hero

Notes: Time and date are very flexible.

LUSK, WY (RSVP)

Contact: Michael Hendricks, m[dot]acx[at]ndrix[dot]org

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 18

Location: Washington Park, 325 S Barrett Blvd, Lusk, WY 82225 (covered picnic benches in the center of the park)

Coordinates: https://w3w.co/keys.besides.sprinkle