When: Saturday, September 18th, 5 PM

Where: guitars.record.caps, aka a suspiciously ordinary-looking tree in Parque da Pedra, Monsanto Park. Our intrepid organizer writes: “Spot the tall white guy in pink pants. There's an adjacent road with street parking, and a clearing at that point that opens onto a trail that leads to the park.”

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

Also, me! I’ll be there on my meetups tour and hope to meet many of you.

If you’re somewhere other than Lisbon , check the spreadsheet to find the closest meetup to you.