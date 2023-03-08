…the new-ish rationalist / effective altruist magazine, is up here. It’s the food issue. I’m not in this one - my unsuitability to have food-related opinions is second only to @eigenrobot’s - but some of my friends are. Articles include:

Plus superforecaster Juan Cambiero on predicting pandemics, Mike Hinge on feeding the world through nuclear/volcanic winter (his organization, ALLFED, got an ACX grant last year), Dynomight on how a big NIH alcohol study went wrong (hopefully you already read this on his excellent blog), Jordan Hampton with the obligatory wild animal suffering article, Matt Reynolds on oral rehydration therapy, and more.

Congratulations again to Clara, Jake, and the rest of the Asterisk team! As always, you can subscribe here.