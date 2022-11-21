I wrote an article on whether wine is fake. It's not here, it's at asteriskmag.com, the new rationalist / effective altruist magazine. Congratulations to my friend Clara for making it happen. Stories include:

Congratulations again to everyone involved in putting this together! You can add your name to the mailing list to learn about future issues, and at some point they’ll launch a store where you can buy paper copies / subscriptions.

Last weekend I hosted a party to celebrate the launch of the first issue. I told attendees that all the foods had kabbalistic significance; their job was to figure them out.

They got the Taiwanese chips, the plant-based chicken, the expensive Korean food, and the nuclear hot sauce. But nobody caught that the refreshment was a white wine dyed red.