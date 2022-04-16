I’ll be in Irvine this week visiting family. I know the local meetup group already came up with a different Schelling meetup time, but I hope they don’t mind me imposing on them and trying to meet people this Monday too.

When: Monday, April 18, 7:15 PM.

Where: Underneath this mysterious hexagonal sigil at the University Center food court in Irvine, California.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.