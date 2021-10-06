Share this postClassifieds Thread 10/2021astralcodexten.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailClassifieds Thread 10/2021Your chance to shillOct 6, 202140283Share this postClassifieds Thread 10/2021astralcodexten.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailI overestimated my ability to write stuff while traveling, so let’s do this again. Advertise your blog, product, resume, dating preferences, etc.Like this post283Share this postClassifieds Thread 10/2021astralcodexten.substack.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmail
