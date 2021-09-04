When: Sunday, 9/5, 5 PM

Where: area.bricks.tribune, aka John F Kennedy Park in Cambridge, near the picnic tables.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

Also, me! I’ll be there on my meetups tour and hope to meet many of you.

Some rationalist/EA leaders are focusing on Boston right now as a promising place to community-build. They’re especially trying to expand the student groups at Harvard and MIT. If you live in Boston and/or attend either of those colleges, then - whether or not you can make it Sunday - consider giving them your name through this form so they can help get you connected.

If you’re somewhere other than Boston, check the spreadsheet to find the closest meetup to you.