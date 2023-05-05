Why: Because we’re having another round of spring meetups, and Berkeley is one of them. I’m signal-boosting this one because I’ll be attending, as will Meetups Czar Skyler. Other meetups this weekend include Chicago, Phoenix, Richmond, Kuala Lumpur, Fort Lauderdale, Bangalore, Melbourne, and Budapest. See the full list here for other cities’ times and dates.

When: Saturday, May 6, 1:00 PM.

Where: Rose Garden Inn, at 2740 Telegraph Ave. Come in through the front gate on Telegraph.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.