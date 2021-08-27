When: Saturday, August 28, at 1 PM

Where: deflection.jump.puppy, aka the lawn where West Circle meets Free Speech Bikeway near the UC Berkeley parking lot.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

Also, me! I’m starting my meetups tour there. I’ll be announcing the meetups on the tour (about 15 of them) on this blog a day or two before they happen. Sorry for the potential spam emails if none of them are relevant to you.

If you’re somewhere other than Berkeley, check the spreadsheet to find the closest meetup to you.