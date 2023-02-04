Why: Daniel Ingram, author of Mastering the Core Teachings of the Buddha, is in town and has kindly agreed to come to an ACX meetup.

Where: Rose Garden Inn, 2740 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley.

When: Tuesday, February 7, 6:30 PM. Sorry for the short notice, I messed up confirming the date with the Inn, then had to scramble to do so at the last moment.

Who: Anyone who wants. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc. I will also be attending.

I’ll check the comments to this post in case there are any questions.