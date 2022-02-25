Austin meetup is still this Sunday, 2/27, 12-3.

But the location has been switched to Moontower Cider Company at 1916 Tillery St.

The organizer is still sbarta@gmail.com , and you can still contact him if you have any questions.

As per usual procedure, everyone is invited. Please feel free to come even if you feel awkward about it, even if you’re not “the typical ACX reader”, even if you’re worried people won’t like you, etc.

You may (but don’t have to) RSVP here.