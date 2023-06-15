I’m visiting family in Atlanta this week and should have time to make the local ACX meetup.

When: Sunday, June 18th @ 3:00 PM

Where: Bold Monk Brewing, 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Suite D-1,

Atlanta, GA.

The organizers say “We will be outside out front – this is subject to change, but we will be somewhere in Bold Monk. If you do not see us in the front please check upstairs or out back – look for the yellow table sign.”

Who: Everyone is welcome, even if they’re new, disagree with the blog, “not the typical reader”, etc. The organizers ask that you RSVP at meetup.com or on Less Wrong.

There’s a slight chance I’ll have to cancel last minute due to family health issues, in which case I’ll try to let you know on or before Sunday’s Open Thread. If I cancel, I assume everyone else will still be there.